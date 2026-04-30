Play video content Video: TMZ Brunch Bus Taken Over by Brandon Anthony, Turns Ride Into Black Pride Party TMZ.com

TMZ Brunch Bus got a full-blown glow-up -- all thanks to Brandon Anthony, the L.A. nightlife heavyweight who turned a chill WeHo cruise into a full-on party on wheels!

He didn't just host ... he ran the show, rolling through the city Sunday with cohost Coach West, one of the city's top DJs, keeping the bus absolutely jumping. Jokes flying, music blasting, crowd dancing -- zero chill from start to finish!

Brandon showed up as part emcee, part connector, all vibe -- bringing a loud, proud energy rooted in Black queer joy ... and kicking things off with a private drag show that set the tone real quick.

Next stop, Saddle Ranch ... where pink gummy shots were going down easy and everyone took their shot on the mechanical bull. They wrapped at Saint Felix, closing things out with upscale bites and strong cocktails like pros.

Let's be clear -- this is standard for Brandon. He's the brains behind B.A.S.H. LA (Brandon Anthony's Socialite House), one of the biggest platforms for Black LGBTQ+ nightlife in the city.