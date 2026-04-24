Singer Chef Sean Turns TMZ Brunch Bus Tour Into Rolling Celebrity Tea Session

Play video content Video: Singer Chef Sean Leads TMZ Brunch Bus Tour Packed With Celebrity Stories TMZ.com

Singer Chef Sean brought more than good vibes to the TMZ Brunch Bus ... he also came armed with Hollywood stories and a little celebrity tea on our exclusive tour!

The star took over the bus on Sunday ... showing fans some of the Los Angeles hot spots locals love to patronize on the weekends.

Watch the video ... in between locations, Chef Sean told stories ... including one about his "Jason's Lyric" costar Jada Pinkett Smith, who he says he was basically besties with on the set of the 1994 flick.

However, he says the next time he saw Jada -- in 1996, around the time "The Nutty Professor" came out -- Eddie Murphy told her he was around ... and, all she did was give him a "fake ass" wave! Sean says it was a great Hollywood lesson ... and he also knows now that JPS is a "douchebag" ... his words.

The bus rolled on ... to Beaches Weho where our group got a private drag show and lemon drop shots, then to Saddle Ranch Chop House ... where riders went from bus benches to the back of a mechanical bull. Others chose to keep their feet on the ground and indulge in bottomless mimosas instead.

Sean also showed off his lyrical prowess -- with the help of DJ Nimfo -- so riders got a show with their tea too!