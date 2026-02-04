TMZ Brunch Bus: Paeka Brings Peak Girls' Day Energy as Celeb Host

Play video content TMZ.com

Another weekend, another TMZ Brunch Tour ... and if you thought a pre-Valentine's girls’ day couldn’t get any girlier, Paeka said hold my pink drink!

Our Grammy Sunday brunch turned into a full-blown red carpet on wheels, with celeb content creator Paeka showing up pretty in pink and absolutely owning hostess-with-the-mostest duties by becoming the first celeb host to livestream the entire Brunch Bus.

The tour was co-hosted by DJ Coach West, and the crew bounced around L.A.’s hottest brunch spots, including The Henry and Beaches ... where Paeka had everyone up, dancing, and fully locked into Beaches’ iconic drag show!

By the time we hit the grand finale at Saddle Ranch, things were officially off the rails. A bull ride AND a drag show on a Sunday afternoon? Yeah, we were all in!