TMZ Brunch Bus Takes Riders to Taylor Swift-Themed Drag Show

Taylor Swift hasn't hosted our TMZ Brunch Bus (yet) ... but our riders this weekend got the next best thing ... a drag performer nailing some of Swift's hit tracks!

Influencer Lesley Karlette hosted the event while one of Los Angeles' most lit DJs -- Coach West -- played tracks to get the party on the bus jumping.

Our riders stopped at The Henry -- a Roaring '20s-themed joint -- where each of our guests received a complimentary mimosa that'd make even Jay Gatsby jealous.

Then, the crew headed to Beaches Tropicana to take in an "Eras" Tour-inspired drag show ... the 100th performance of the show at the popular spot. Check out the impressive outfits -- Swift may want to hire one of these queens as a stylist on her next tour.

The bus finished off the experience at Saddle Ranch for some delicious lemon drop shots ... served by Karlette herself!

As always, there were tons of dancing on the bus ... including a hip hop dance battle ... nothing like some lively competition to finish off the day!