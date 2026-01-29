Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

TMZ Brunch Bus Takes Riders to Taylor Swift-Themed Drag Show

By TMZ Staff
Published
012626_tmz_brunch_bus_leslie_karlette_kal
BOOZY BRUNCH TIME!!!
Taylor Swift hasn't hosted our TMZ Brunch Bus (yet) ... but our riders this weekend got the next best thing ... a drag performer nailing some of Swift's hit tracks!

Influencer Lesley Karlette hosted the event while one of Los Angeles' most lit DJs -- Coach West -- played tracks to get the party on the bus jumping.

Our riders stopped at The Henry -- a Roaring '20s-themed joint -- where each of our guests received a complimentary mimosa that'd make even Jay Gatsby jealous.

012626_tmz_brunch_bus_leslie_karlette_posing
Then, the crew headed to Beaches Tropicana to take in an "Eras" Tour-inspired drag show ... the 100th performance of the show at the popular spot. Check out the impressive outfits -- Swift may want to hire one of these queens as a stylist on her next tour.

The bus finished off the experience at Saddle Ranch for some delicious lemon drop shots ... served by Karlette herself!

012626_tmz_brunch_bus_leslie_karlette_smiling
As always, there were tons of dancing on the bus ... including a hip hop dance battle ... nothing like some lively competition to finish off the day!

Don't wait a "Fortnight" to buy your Brunch Bus tickets ... it'll be a "Cruel Summer" if you miss out!

