TMZ Brunch Tour Enjoys Another Wild Ride, Jackie Long Drops Baby News

This weekend’s TMZ Brunch Tour crew was all about keeping things sunny side up despite L.A.'s grim weather ... partying with Jackie Long, who had extra reason to toast with us!

Catch the fun ... Jackie was in full Sunday Funday mode, telling everyone on the tour he’s expecting a baby girl with his wife, which only cranked the party up ... with drinks flowing as we rolled through hot spots like The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

It was all hands on deck -- shots flying, music shaking the bus, and the whole vibe so loud we had random people on the sidewalk joining the party!

Justin wasn’t the only one celebrating ... we had birthdays onboard our 2-hour joyride too, so you know we busted out the bells, whistles, and probably a noise complaint or two (joking, of course😁).