Mike Merrill Hosts 'TMZ Brunch Tour'

The "TMZ Brunch Bus" hit the streets for the ultimate Sunday Funday ... and actor Mike Merrill was our special guest host, and he brought the energy!!!

The "Straw" star was the man of the hour, getting people out of their seats on a super lit tour through West Hollywood ... and folks were quick to start dancing in the aisles.

Ya gotta see the video from our 2-hour tour ... it looks extra fun, with stops at WeHo hotspots like The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

Mike toasted to the 20th anniversary of TMZ and sent some special love to a couple birthday girls on the tour ... and we even had a party celebrating a recent engagement!!!

