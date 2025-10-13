Ray J Hosts TMZ Brunch Tour Through West Hollywood, Check Out Video

Play video content TMZ.com

The "TMZ Brunch Bus" hit the streets, again, Sunday ... with Ray J as the man of the hour!

The singer-songwriter hosted the super lit tour through West Hollywood alongside DJ Myles P, who manned the turntables live on board the bus, bringing the hype with Kendrick Lamar's "Squabble Up."

Over the course of 2 hours, the tour made stops at WeHo hotspots The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker ... if you know, you know!

The Latin Grammy Award winner -- who took home the statuette for the album "Motomami" with Rosalía -- danced, snapped pics and cracked jokes with fans as the mimosas flowed under the California sun.

Ray J is a TMZ tour host pro ... he kicked off our inaugural 'Brunch Bus' tour and helmed our "TMZ After Dark" tour multiple times since it kicked off this summer.