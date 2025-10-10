TMZ Brunch Tour -- Sunday Funday!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

By TMZ Staff
Published
SUNDAY FUNDAY!
SunRay Funday! Ray J hit the streets of WeHo last week ... for the second weekend of the "TMZ Brunch Bus"!!!

The singer-songwriter hosted the booze-adjacent tour alongside DJ Myles P, who manned the turntables live onboard the bus, and set an immaculate vibe.

Olivia McCrary/@livvmalynn

The 2-hour Sunday tour -- offering free food and mimosas -- takes off from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood at 12:30 PM, making stops at L.A. hotspots like The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

Olivia McCrary/@livvmalynn

The "For the Love of Ray J" star shared bites, snapped pics and cracked jokes with guests on the tour during an epic afternoon they won't soon forget.

Ray J is a TMZ tour host pro ... helming our "TMZ After Dark" tour multiple times since it kicked off this summer.

Olivia McCrary/@livvmalynn

The brunch tour takes off every Sunday ... so if you're gonna be in L.A., get your tickets right away. You don't wanna be left waiting for the next one!