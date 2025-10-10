TMZ Brunch Tour -- Sunday Funday!

Play video content TMZ.com

SunRay Funday! Ray J hit the streets of WeHo last week ... for the second weekend of the "TMZ Brunch Bus"!!!

The singer-songwriter hosted the booze-adjacent tour alongside DJ Myles P, who manned the turntables live onboard the bus, and set an immaculate vibe.

The 2-hour Sunday tour -- offering free food and mimosas -- takes off from the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood at 12:30 PM, making stops at L.A. hotspots like The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

The "For the Love of Ray J" star shared bites, snapped pics and cracked jokes with guests on the tour during an epic afternoon they won't soon forget.

Ray J is a TMZ tour host pro ... helming our "TMZ After Dark" tour multiple times since it kicked off this summer.