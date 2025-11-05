'Big Brother' Winner Ashley Hollis Hosts Epic 'TMZ Brunch Bus' Tour

Play video content TMZ.com

Looking for an excuse to day drink? Say less -- our "TMZ Brunch Bus" Tour has got you covered -- case in point ... last weekend’s bash, hosted by "Big Brother" winner Ashley Hollis!

Check out the vid ... Ashley absolutely crushed it as host, keeping the mimosas flowing and the vibes elevated while the crew brunch-hopped through three WeHo hotspots -- The Henry, TomTom, and The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.

Ashley also spilled some tea about her "Big Brother" win, calling it a huge moment for diversity ... and dished on the biggest shock she faced after her 3-month stint in the house ... and trust us, you’ll wanna watch the video to hear it straight from her!

If that wasn’t enough star power -- we also ran into none other than streamer India Love, who was all about the vibes and even promised to host her own "After Dark" or Brunch Tour soon, so stay tuned on that!