'TMZ After Dark' Tour Enjoys Another Ride With Ex-Playboy Star Bridget Marquardt

Another weekend came and went in a flash -- and word on the street is clear ... TMZ After Dark was the hottest ticket in town, hosted by Bridget Marquardt and powered up by Monster.

Check it out -- former Playboy star Bridget went full Tinkerbell, wings and all on Saturday night ... and yes, she was working that pole on our bus right alongside the rest of our party-ready crew!

TBH, nobody could top Bridget -- she brought that classic Playboy glam with a sprinkle of Tinkerbell magic, granting party wishes to everyone onboard.

We also had actor Jackie Long onboard, rocking a cowboy costume and making sure the shots kept coming ... literally pouring 'em straight into partygoers' mouths.