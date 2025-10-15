Eric Bellinger Gushes Over 'TMZ After Dark' Tour, Wants to Go Again

Play video content TMZ.com

Eric Bellinger’s still buzzing from the weekend’s "TMZ After Dark" tour -- fresh off his Capitol Records deal, dude was celebrating and moonlighting as a tour guide.

Check out the vid ... TMZ ran into Eric Tuesday, and he couldn’t stop raving about the tour -- saying as a born-and-raised Angeleno, it was cool flexing as a guide while also low-key playing tourist at spots he’d never even visited himself.

We swung the convo back to his big signing ... Eric clarified he’s actually with Capitol Music Group’s legendary TAMLA label, freshly revived under the one and only producer Rodney Jerkins.

Catch the full clip ... Eric gushes about how the deal’s a major full-circle moment -- he’s betting on reaching new heights with Rodney at the helm of TAMLA -- the iconic Berry Gordy-born label that once carried Stevie Wonder.

