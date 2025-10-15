Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Eric Bellinger Gushes Over 'TMZ After Dark' Tour, Wants to Go Again

Eric Bellinger 'TMZ After Dark' Party Tour? I Want Another Spin!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
101425_eric_bellinger_tmz_after_dark_kal
READY FOR ROUND TWO?!?
TMZ.com

Eric Bellinger’s still buzzing from the weekend’s "TMZ After Dark" tour -- fresh off his Capitol Records deal, dude was celebrating and moonlighting as a tour guide.

Check out the vid ... TMZ ran into Eric Tuesday, and he couldn’t stop raving about the tour -- saying as a born-and-raised Angeleno, it was cool flexing as a guide while also low-key playing tourist at spots he’d never even visited himself.

101225_tmz_after_dark._kalpng
SHOTS ON US!!!
TMZ.com

We swung the convo back to his big signing ... Eric clarified he’s actually with Capitol Music Group’s legendary TAMLA label, freshly revived under the one and only producer Rodney Jerkins.

Catch the full clip ... Eric gushes about how the deal’s a major full-circle moment -- he’s betting on reaching new heights with Rodney at the helm of TAMLA -- the iconic Berry Gordy-born label that once carried Stevie Wonder.

101225_tmz_after_dark._monster_kalpng
BRING ON THE ENERGY
TMZ.com

Sending good vibes Eric’s way, and hey, maybe he’ll toast every milestone with us on the TMZ party bus! Snag your tickets ASAP ... these things fly fast!

Related articles