Eric Bellinger Predicts When Chris Brown Will Get Married

Eric Bellinger I Can See Chris Brown Getting Married ... Just Not Today, or Tomorrow, or This Week

By TMZ Staff
Published
CHRIS WILL DO WHAT HE WANTS!!!
Chris Brown's No. 1 trusted writer, Eric Bellinger, knows his bud very well ... and luckily for Breezy's massive female fanbase, can't foresee a near future with him walking down the aisle!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Eric out in NYC on the promo run for his album dropping Friday, "It All Makes Sense."

While most artists are going the country music route, Eric opted for Afrobeats and solidified his authenticity, grabbing Tiwa Savage for the first single.

Afrobeats is the hottest love language at the moment and right up Eric's alley ... he and his wife Lamiya just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary ... only a small stop until infinity.

ON THE BIGGEST STAGE!!!
Chris has been having tons of fun on tour grinding on ladies, so we had to ask E if he predicts the R&B giant will trade in his diamond bachelor card ... for one diamond girl.

Fat chance -- for now. Like we said, Breezy is having tons of fun!!!

