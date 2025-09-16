Karrueche Tran Happy for Kayla Nicole After Chris Brown Lap Dance
Karrueche Tran Kayla & Chris' Dance Left Zero Crumbs ... And It Ain't None of My Business!!!
Karrueche Tran's algorithm couldn't escape her ex, Chris Brown, grinding on Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole, at his "Breezy Bowl" concert just like the rest of us ... and she loved every second of it!!!
TMZ caught up with Karrueche at LAX on Tuesday, where she admitted she saw the sultry stage dance all over her timeline, but tells us she's an outsider just like everyone else!!!
Karrueche and Chris dated for several years before going their separate ways and she says harboring any negative feelings simply isn't her style ... and like the majority of fans, is proud Kayla was onstage serving wap with grace!!!
Of course, Karrueche is currently in a relationship of her own with one Coach Prime, Deion Sanders, so she has no time to live in the past.
And living in the moment means she's flying coast-to-coast overseeing her burgeoning Ruechi Beauty skincare line!!!