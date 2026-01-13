'TMZ Brunch Bus' Kicks Off 2026 With Radio Queen, Cece Valencia

Play video content TMZ.com

This past Sunday, the 'TMZ Brunch Bus' kicked off the first brunch bus of the new year with an unforgettable ride hosted by radio queen CeCe Valencia from 93.5 KDAY -- where she can be heard daily from 3p-7p -- and the vibes were off the charts from the very start.

Cece didn’t just hype the crowd ... she brought some killer moves, dancing while DJ Paxy spun records, reminding us exactly why she runs the best radio station in town.

Our first stop was The Henry, a modern brunch hotspot where passengers were welcomed with a stylish atmosphere and complimentary mimosas to kick off the day. The energy stayed high as we headed to The Butcher, The Baker, and The Cappuccino Maker, a beautiful brunch spot in the heart of Sunset Plaza. With the sun shining, guests enjoyed empanadas while soaking in the perfect brunch vibes!

The grand finale took place at Beaches WeHo, where the party reached another level. As the bus arrived, drag dancers came right up to welcome everyone, setting the tone for an unforgettable finish.