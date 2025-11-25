'Baddies ATL' Star Sarah Oliver Hosts TMZ Brunch Tour
"Baddies USA" star Sarah Oliver and Judi Jai from "Bad Girls Club" linked up to co-host Sunday's TMZ Brunch Bus ... and they hit up all the hottest spots!
Judi told us, "It is Sunday, praise God ... we're gonna have some fun, though."
Check out the video ... Sarah and Judi gave the empanadas at The Henry a 10 out of 10, toasted to shot o'clock with mimosas at TomTom, and capped things off at The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker.
The brunch tour takes off every Sunday ... so if you're gonna be in L.A., get your tickets right away ... you don't wanna be left waiting for the next one!