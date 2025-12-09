Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

India Love Brings The Fun As 'TMZ Brunch Tour' Host, See Video

'TMZ Brunch Bus' India Brings The Love, Twerks & Trouble!!!🤪🥂

By TMZ Staff
Published
120825_brunch_tour_india_love_kal
INDIA ENTERS THE CHAT!!!
India Love is clearly the hostess with the damn mostest -- and when you hand her the keys to lead the "TMZ Brunch Tour," you just know things are gonna get wild ... and this weekend was Exhibit A!

Check out the clip -- India went all in hyping up the brunch crowd, and she led by example ... we’re talking twerking, singing, and even working the bus rails like a full-on stripper pole.

120825_brunch_tour_india_love_twerk_primary
The party didn’t stop there -- the crew rolled through three brand new hotspots: Beaches WeHo, The Saddle Ranch, and the grand finale was at Marathon Burger where everyone got free burger and fries, courtesy of Black Sam who was actually flipping and making the burgers for us ... and the antics never let up. Just watch the video to see India absolutely dominate that mechanical bull!

120825_brunch_tour_india_love_bull_primary
It’s gonna be tough to top this one -- but hey, worth a shot to see just how wild you can get on the TMZ Brunch Tour. Grab your tickets!

