Klypso Turns TMZ Brunch Tour Into Grammy-Worthy Live Performance

Grammy award-nominated singer Klypso hosted our 12:30 PM brunch bus for his birthday weekend, and we caught all the madness as it went down!!

The "Stray Cat" artist serenaded passengers with amazing singing performances as we went to some of the best brunch spots in West Hollywood -- The Henry, where everyone got free mimosas ... Lisa Vanderpump's TomTom, where we took watermelon shots ... and finally, The Butcher, Baker, Cappuccino Maker, where we got free empanadas and hot chocolate!

Even better, Klypso created an epic TMZ moment by dancing on the hood of the bus! He said it was the most amazing way to spend his bday and he wants to host more tours ... he even had a pic of himself on top of the bus on his birthday cake!