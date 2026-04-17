TMZ Brunch Bus Hosted By 'Bachelor' Alum Turned Lawyer Erica Rose Sanders

TMZ Brunch Bus Boozy LA Takeover With Erica Rose Sanders!!!
"The Bachelor" alum Erica Rose Sanders ditched the roses for rosé this weekend -- taking over TMZ’s Brunch Bus for a booze-fueled spin across L.A.
Erica -- now a lawyer -- was running the show, leading riders on a full-on brunch crawl -- with DJ Coach West keeping the vibes high and the playlist hitting all the right notes.
Erica even slipped into lawyer mode in between partying -- plugging The Rose Sanders Law Firm and dropping quick legal advice ... telling passengers after a crash, swap info, snap pics, and call a lawyer before your insurance -- and no fees unless they win. Noted!
First stop? Beaches WeHo -- where things kicked off with a private drag show and lemon drop shots flowing immediately. Then it was Saddle Ranch -- pink gummy shots on deck, plus riders going hard on the bottomless mimosas.
Final stop, Saint Felix -- cherry shots, snacks, and a proper send-off. Yeah ... safe to say this brunch bus got real lit!