Play video content Video: TMZ Brunch Bus Hosted By 'Bachelor' Alum Turned Lawyer Erica Rose Sanders TMZ.com

"The Bachelor" alum Erica Rose Sanders ditched the roses for rosé this weekend -- taking over TMZ’s Brunch Bus for a booze-fueled spin across L.A.

Erica -- now a lawyer -- was running the show, leading riders on a full-on brunch crawl -- with DJ Coach West keeping the vibes high and the playlist hitting all the right notes.

Erica even slipped into lawyer mode in between partying -- plugging The Rose Sanders Law Firm and dropping quick legal advice ... telling passengers after a crash, swap info, snap pics, and call a lawyer before your insurance -- and no fees unless they win. Noted!

First stop? Beaches WeHo -- where things kicked off with a private drag show and lemon drop shots flowing immediately. Then it was Saddle Ranch -- pink gummy shots on deck, plus riders going hard on the bottomless mimosas.