'The Bachelor's Erica Rose Loves Her New Boobs and Kooky Law Firm

My New Boobs Are Fabulous ... So Is My Zany Law Firm!!!

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Erica Rose is feeling good ... because she's got some big things going on in her personal and professional life right now.

We caught up with "The Bachelor" alum in Beverly Hills ... after a check-up on her new boob job ... and she tells us she is BUSTing with joy over the operation.

The reality TV personality and lawyer tells us ... she wanted a boob job because she was feeling a little flat after breastfeeding her two daughters. So bada bing, bada boom -- new boobs!

Erica -- who recently was a fabulous host on our TMZ brunch bus -- also gave us the lowdown on her new law firm ... and it's a unique situation, to say the least.

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You'll have to watch the video to see how it'll work ... but basically, she, her current husband and her ex -- who's the father of one of her daughters -- have opened a firm together. Cue the sitcom theme!

And yes, Erica says the Rose Sanders Law Firm has reality series written all over it ... but until the opportunity comes a knockin' ... they've got plenty of other clients already coming through the door.