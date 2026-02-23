'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner & Fiancée Lana Sutton Buy House For Nearly $1 Million

Gerry Turner is leveling up with fiancée Lana Sutton -- the couple just dropped nearly $1 mil on a house together.

The former "Golden Bachelor" and his leading lady showed off the digs on IG, and the new-build stunner in the sought-after Chatham Village does not disappoint -- five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a sprawling 4,455 square feet.

It’s packed with perks, too -- a dramatic two-story family room with a tile-surround fireplace, a luxe super shower in the main bath, and a massive game room. In other words, very much worth the seven-figure splurge … even if it took some convincing.

Gerry tells TMZ they toured the place several times but hesitated to make an offer. Plot twist -- the builder called them up and asked what the hold-up was. Gerry says once they explained their concerns, the builder nudged them to go for it, which they did -- and now they’re both on the deed, splitting it 50/50.