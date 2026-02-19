Marilyn Monroe's Former Palm Springs Home Hits Market for $3.3M

If you 'Like It Hot' and 'Prefer Blondes' -- and have $3.3 million -- boy do we have the house for you! Marilyn Monroe's former Palm Springs home just hit the market.

Located in the iconic Vista Las Palmas neighborhood of Palm Springs, California ... this internationally recognized architectural residence -- known as the Marilyn Monroe Doll House -- occupies a rare elevated lot with sweeping mountain views.

This majestic pad encompasses just under 3,000 square feet, featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, multiple entertaining spaces and a private pool.

And the neighborhood is swanky! Residents enjoy immediate access to acclaimed restaurants, boutique shopping, art galleries and resort amenities.

Marilyn lived at the property in the early 60's, but it's currently owned by the founder of M Star Studios Nick Adler.

The property is listed by David Emerson at Coldwell Banker Realty.

