Shy Taylor Declares TMZ Brunch Bus a 'No Scrub' Zone for Lit Tour

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TMZ's Brunch Bus turned into an insane karaoke party -- thanks to Shy Taylor!

Folks, add this to your Los Angeles bucket list -- a TMZ party bus going out every Sunday, getting TURNT! And on our most recent one ... Entertainment host Shy Taylor teamed up with DJ Nimpfo, one of LA's best DJs. He kept the R&B flowing ... but the real twist? Shy passed the mic to the passengers, letting everyone belt out their favorite songs one by one as the bus went on an epic daytime bar crawl.

At one point, Shy summed it up perfectly, telling us, “Beyoncé would’ve been proud.” Bold claim ... but honestly, not far off.

The party wasn’t just about the music either -- there was a birthday celebration AND an engagement in the mix, making the whole ride feel like one big moving party.

As for the stops, the crew kicked things off at Beaches WeHo, where they were treated to a high-energy drag show and lemon drop shots that definitely got the BUZZ going.

Next up, Saddle Ranch -- where passengers got free rides on their famous mechanical bull, took advantage of free shots, and kept the vibes going with the ranch's famous $9.99 bottomless mimosas.

The final stop? St. Felix Hollywood -- where the group cooled off with icy margaritas and dug into some seriously mouthwatering snacks ... easily one of the highlights of the crawl.