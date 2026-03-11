Tré Melvin Seems to Shade Nicki Minaj While Hosting TMZ Brunch Bus

Play video content TMZ.com

Tré Melvin was a standout celebrity host on our TMZ Brunch Bus ... even bringing fellow famous friend Zach Campbell as the two -- along with the incredible DJ Nyla -- brought the house (err ... bus) down with amazing performances and energy in between stops.

But the real headline is when Tré got candid about artists he says "betray their communities for tyrannical power" in pursuit of fame -- a comment seemingly referencing Nicki Minaj and her recent support of Donald Trump.

Tré didn't dwell too much on his disappointment in the "Super Bass" rapper ... as the brunch tour rolled through Beaches WeHo, with shots waiting and a drag performance just for the bus. Then they stopped at Saddle Ranch Chop House, where guests were treated to French toast bites and a wild deal: $9.99 bottomless mimosas -- basically unlimited refills for the price of one.

The day ended at St. Felix Hollywood, where they spoiled the bus with light bites and shots ... even though Tré is disappointed with Nicki Minaj, we definitely weren't disappointed in his Brunch Bus hosting gig, as he delivered one of the best TMZ brunch days we've ever had.