Dani From 'Love on the Spectrum' Gives Dating Advice on TMZ Brunch Bus

'Love on the Spectrum's Dani Says Never Kiss on a 1st Date!!!

Play video content TMZ.com

Talk about a golden moment ... Dani from "Love on the Spectrum" was the ultimate “golden” host for our brunch bus!

The fan-favorite star -- who’s obsessed with "K-Pop Demon Hunters" -- didn’t just talk about it … she performed “Golden” live on the bus, turning the ride into a full-on concert ... shoutout to DJ Nympho for keeping the vibes immaculate!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

But Dani wasn’t done.

When the bus pulled up to Beaches WeHo, she completely took over the bar ... jumping, dancing, and hyping up the entire crowd as she belted out “Golden” again. Brunch-goers were on their feet, and for a minute, it felt less like Sunday Funday and more like a K-pop world tour.

Next stop? Saddle Ranch Chop House ... where Dani hopped on the mechanical bull like a total pro. And in true brunch-bus fashion, we have to mention the absolutely unhinged deal: $9.99 bottomless mimosas. Dangerous. Iconic. Necessary.

But the real headline moment? Dani dropped some serious dating advice for the TMZ Brunch crew.

Despite a recent season of "Love on the Spectrum" where she was open about how much she values intimacy -- even breaking up with Adan because there wasn’t enough of it -- Dani says she’s now playing it way more strategically.

Her rule? Never kiss on the first date!

In fact, she says, don’t even kiss your new beau until the fourth or fifth date.

Plot twist: Dani brought her boyfriend Henry along for the ride -- the two have been together for a year now -- and she’s clearly happy.

So when someone asked the obvious follow-up -- “What if they’re a bad kisser?” -- Dani didn’t miss a beat ... well, watch the video to find out!