Pope Francis danced with the Devil multiple times ... claiming he came face-to-face with the Fallen Angel on at least 3 occasions ... at least according to his diaries.

Here's the deal ... Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández -- a close friend of the late Pope Francis -- wrote a book that includes numerous diary pages written by Pope Francis.

In the diary, Pope Francis relayed three instances in which he said he was confronted by the ruler of hell ... two while he was archbishop of Buenos Aires and once in 2018, while he was the pontiff.

Pope Francis wrote that the Devil has "eyes of fire" ... which are both "menacing" and "seductive."

He says he last saw the Devil after his 2018 trip to Chile ... a trip that was overshadowed by a clergy sexual abuse scandal in the country.

On January 24, 2021, the Pope wrote, "On one occasion, a few days after returning to Rome, I was in a meeting. I saw him and heard his voice [his underlining], triumphant, possessing everything: 'Now I've gotten everything I wanted.' Just as I can't forget his eyes from the previous two, in this case, I can't forget the powerful raspiness of his voice. The Lord granted me an opportunity to leave that meeting, and he thus freed me."

Pope Francis also said he thought he saw the "entrance to hell" in a dream.

These encounters are just a few of the revelations ... with the book also touching on a two-year spiritual crisis Pope Francis faced in 2021 and 2022 and a deeper dive into the aforementioned trip to Chile.