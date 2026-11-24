If the Kentucky mom charged with incest with an 11-year-old boy ever posts her $250,000 bond and gets released from jail, then she has to stay the hell away from schools and playgrounds, TMZ has learned.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, a judge ordered Lauren Winans to steer clear of her alleged victim and any other children. The judge also barred Winans from drinking and doing drugs, and she must submit to random alcohol testing through pretrial services.

And get this ... pretrial services will be monitoring Winans' every move, fitting her with an ankle tracking device. In addition, the judge has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew, which also requires Winans to check in with her attorney.

All of this, of course, is contingent on whether Winans can make her $250,000 bail.

As you know, Winans, a mom of 3, is in deep crap with the law ... prosecutors have charged her with first-degree sodomy, incest, and sexual abuse involving a child under age 12. On 3 occasions, prosecutors say, Winans sexually abused an 11-year-old boy ... but she's pleaded not guilty to the charges.