KJ Biermann poses a risk to society because of his multiple alleged sexual offenses, even at his relatively young age ... so say the prosecutors in his sexual battery case in Georgia.

In legal documents filed earlier this week, prosecutors argued that KJ's past actions represent a disturbing pattern of behavior.

They wrote, "Protection of the community is at the greatest risk when it comes to repeated sexual offenses, regardless of the defendant's age."

Prosecutors noted the previous criminal case KJ faced involving allegations of sexual misconduct with an underage family member ... claiming that one featured coercion while these new allegations had an element of direct force.

They added, "[The second alleged incident] was done in a public setting, rather than a home setting, and represents a worsening of behaviors rather than a marked improvement as a result of the treatment and resources he has already been given the benefit of receiving."

Prosecutors claim he is "beyond the rehabilitation" the juvenile court system can provide. They asked the judge not to send the case to juvenile court for sentencing or disposition.

As we reported ... prosecutors revealed that KJ faced 16 alleged sexual offenses stemming from an incest allegation -- listing one count of incest, eight counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery, one count of statutory rape and five counts of sexual exploitation of children.

Probable cause was found for the 16 alleged offenses -- though that doesn't mean he was convicted on all those charges.

He's now facing seven felony charges stemming from an alleged April sexual assault involving a female classmate inside a Georgia gym's changing room. He has pleaded not guilty.