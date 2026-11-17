Prosecutors in Kroy Biermann Jr.'s sexual battery case don't want other people testifying about his character and reputation for good behavior around children ... claiming they're worried his lawyers intend to argue Kim Zolciak's son never sexually assaulted another teen -- so he wouldn't have done it to the one alleging he did.

Prosecutors in Georgia filed the documents on Monday ... asking the judge not to allow what they say amounts to a "reverse propensity defense" -- essentially a criminal defense where someone tries to show their character doesn't fit with the allegations against them.

Prosecutors say courts have consistently shot down requests for testimony to this effect in cases involving sexual assault ... consistently finding that people who molest children don’t necessarily molest every child they come into contact with -- so the testimony isn't particularly relevant.

It seems prosecutors are being proactive here ... trying to stop KJ from testifying about his good reputation or calling his family or any of his friends to vouch for his character.

As you know ... KJ was arrested in August and charged in September with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, false imprisonment, and three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16. He pled not guilty to the charges.

The case stems from allegations made by a classmate of KJ ... who claims he forced her mouth on his penis and digitally penetrated her in a gym changing room.