Comedian Reggie Watts' late ex-girlfriend Katherine McCollough signed her will days before she took her own life ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Per court docs, Katherine's sister, Colleen McCullough, asked the court to allow her to administer her sister's estate. She listed assets of $210K in her sister's bank accounts and says their father recently passed away and left them 2 parcels of land.

According to Colleen, Katherine executed a will on March 19, 2026 ... just a week before her death on March 26.

The will ended with a provision giving Colleen full authority to dispose of Katherine's remains, stating, “It's completely up to her, but I would suggest cremating my remains in Peru and then flying home with them. It's a lot easier and less expensive than repatriating remains. Maybe it would be best to send Pierre to do this (I'm sorry, Pierre.)"

Katherine's family attached a death certificate from the U.S. Department of State, which said her cause of death was "undeterminable due to an advanced state of decomposition of the remains."

Reggie and Katherine started dating in 2023, and her friends claimed they used a ton of drugs together.

Katherine's inner circle told Rolling Stone they felt she became addicted after Reggie introduced the drugs into her life. He adamantly denied the claims, and his lawyer said Katherine was an "experienced drug user" who did not need encouragement from Reggie to take drugs.

His lawyer added, "Not once during that period did Katherine or any of her family members or friends ever suggest to Reggie that she was suicidal."

Katherine died by suicide in March 2026 during a trip to Peru.