Hayden Panettiere's mom Lesley Vogel is slamming her late daughter's boyfriend, Brian Hickerson ... claiming he's sending her harassing emails and saying he's "absolutely" responsible for her fatal overdose.

Lesley sat down for an interview with Eva Pilgrim on "Inside Edition" and, during their Q&A, Hayden's mom made several shocking claims ... beginning with Brian's alleged harassment of her via email. She said she didn't respond to Brian's emails and then blocked him.

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As you know ... Brian was Hayden's on-again, off-again boyfriend who -- along with his brother Zach -- found the actress dead inside a Greenville, South Carolina apartment in August.

Lesley says she has "no doubt" in her mind the Hickersons are responsible for Hayden's death ... and she says Brian and Zach know it deep down inside.

The Greenville County Medical Examiner ruled that Hayden died from an accidental overdose after consuming fentanyl, Xanax, and other drugs. The federal Drug Enforcement Administration has launched a criminal investigation to locate Hayden's drug dealer.

When Pilgrim asked what Lesley meant by harassing emails, Lesley said Brian threatened to come after her and take action ... but she also said she "knew that was not going to happen."

Then Lesley said she believes Brian was "absolutely" responsible for Hayden's death and his brother also "feels responsible."

For the record, Brian and Zach have NOT been charged with any crime in connection with Hayden's death.

As for why she didn't attend Hayden's funeral, Lesley said she "didn't want to rock the boat" given her tense relationship with her daughter through the years. She also said it was for the best because some people who were at the funeral believed that she was a horrible mother because of past statements made by Hayden.

Lesley said the last time she had contact with Hayden was when they texted in September or October 2025 ... about a year before her death.