Hayden Panettiere 911 Call: Listen To Zach Hickerson Get CPR Instructions

Zach Hickerson called 911 after he and his brother Brian found Hayden Panettiere unresponsive in a South Carolina Airbnb ... and 911 audio features dispatchers telling him how to give Hayden CPR.

Newly released 911 audio captures the desperate moments Zach Hickerson, the brother of actress Hayden Panettiere’s former boyfriend Brian Hickerson, discovers actress Hayden Panettiere unresponsive and a dispatcher guides him through CPR. Panettiere's death has been ruled an accident caused by the toxic effects of multiple drugs, including fentanyl, officials said. @CBSNews

CBS News obtained the 911 call from Hayden's August 16 drug overdose in Greenville, South Carolina ... and the dispatcher guides Brian through life-saving measures ... going step-by-step.

Zach calls 911 and tells the dispatcher he'd just returned from church to find Hayden unresponsive and not breathing. He says Brian was asleep and woke up, but Hayden never stirred.

The dispatcher asks Zach to find a defibrillator ... then tells him to put his phone on speaker and start CPR, and starts giving instructions. He breathes into her mouth and gives chest compressions.

First responders quickly arrive and take over.

Hayden was unable to be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Zach told us Brian gave Hayden a dose of Narcan, but there is no mention of that in the 911 call.