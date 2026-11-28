Kelly Osbourne is speaking out after her split from former fiancé Sid Wilson ... calling their former romance unhealthy.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Kelly briefly addressed the breakup, saying ... "I decided that the relationship I was in wasn’t healthy."

We've reached out to Sid's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

While Kelly has offered very few remarks on the split ... her brother Jack Osbourne previously told The Sun that she was "in a better place" after the breakup.

As you know ... Sid was permanently kicked out of Slipknot back in August.

Sources told us in the aftermath of his axing ... the decision to part ways with him was over how he treated his bandmates.

And while she didn't comment on his firing directly ... Kelly cryptically wrote on her Instagram Stories at the time ... "Wake the f*** up take some responsibility."