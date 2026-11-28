Jordon Hudson was spotted with a mystery man on the sidelines of today's UNC game coached by her ex Bill Belichick.

In addition to watching the game right next to each other ... Jordon and her curly-haired acquaintance were also seen chatting with another guy on the field and hanging out in a box with others.

It's unclear if they're friends or more, but we've reached out to Jordon's team for comment ... so far, no word back.

We reported earlier ... the UNC football coach had a dry reply when asked by a reporter about our earlier story about his split from Jordon.

After asking the reporter, "Do you work for a tabloid now?" Bill added ... "I'll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself. That's all right with you."

TMZ broke the news ... Bill and Jordon quietly split up late last year, but have remained friends and business partners.

The former couple even spent some time together in Nantucket in July, several months after their breakup.