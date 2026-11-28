JoJo Siwa's mom, Jessalynn Siwa, just posted a cryptic message to her social media ... only hours after news broke that JoJo had split from Chris Hughes.

Sharing a pic of the mother-daughter duo on her Instagram Stories ... Jessalynn wrote over it ... "Women empowerment. When we can stand up for ourselves and know we’re worth it to do so. I love you so much @itsjojosiwa. One day at a time."

While it's not clear if Jessalynn was commenting on Chris ... the post's timing -- and the fact it touches on sticking up for yourself and self-worth -- is certainly suspect.

We reported earlier ... JoJo and Chris went their separate ways amid a report that JoJo was the one who called off their relationship.

Their whirlwind romance -- which began after the duo appeared on "Celebrity Big Brother U.K." -- was pretty serious, with JoJo revealing they had even discussed engagement rings.

The pair even attended JoJo's brother Jayden Siwa's wedding ... with JoJo telling PEOPLE that the event gave her wedding "fever."