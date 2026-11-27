WWE on Friday announced the sudden passing of wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jarmaine Haley.

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WWE said in a post on Instagram that Haley passed away suddenly on Friday after medical complications. Reed was recently out on an injury after his match earlier this month at WWE Crown Jewel where he suffered a lacerated kidney and multiple broken ribs.

Born in Adelaide, Australia, Haley was only 38 years old.

Haley was a rising star in the company, facing off against its top performers including Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

WWE went on to say “Jermaine was a larger-than-life figure in WWE, but more importantly, he was a phenomenal person, a devoted family man, and a beloved colleague.”

No further details have been released.

Bronson was 38.

RIP