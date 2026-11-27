"The Challenge" star Tyler Duckworth died from a heart issue ... TMZ has learned.

According to the North Dakota State Forensic Examiner’s Office, Tyler died from hypertensive cardiovascular disease ... and his manner of death was ruled natural.

Hypertensive cardiovascular disease is a heart condition caused by elevated blood pressure over years or decades.

As you know, Tyler died in August after being found in an overflowing bathtub. A downstairs neighbor complained of water coming through the ceiling ... and "tried to get the water shut off" and was "not able to confirm" whether Tyler was alive.

We were told there were no outside signs of trauma found on Tyler's body.

He was honored that same month at his funeral, attended by his co-stars from both "The Real World" and "The Challenge."

Tyler made his final public appearance at a "Challenge Mania" event in Minneapolis just weeks before he died. He appeared on "The Challenge" in 2006, and won "Cutthroat" in 2010 and “Rivals” in 2011 before returning for "All Stars 2" in 2021.