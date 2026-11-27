Gayle King's son-in-law, Virgil Miller, has died after a battle with cancer ... TMZ has confirmed.

"CBS Morning" Executive Producer Jon Tower announced the news to the show's staff in an email, USA Today reports.

The email reportedly stated that Gayle would take a week off from the show to grieve and be with her family during this difficult time.

She's expected to return to the show on Monday, December 7.

Miller married Gayle's daughter, Kirby Bumpus, back in 2021 at Oprah Winfrey's house in December 2020 ... and Gayle shared the news a few months later in early 2021.

Kirby and Virgil shared two children ... 5-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Grayson. Gayle previously lavished praise on the couple -- calling them "such great partners" and complimenting their parenting.

Virgil was 45.