Gypsy Rose Blanchard is setting the record straight about a rumored new romance following the death of her former fiancé, Ken Urker ... insisting the mystery man she's been spending time with is just a friend.

The man has been identified as Nichollas "Nick" Lee, who was reportedly spotted dining with Gypsy and her daughter Aurora at a Chinese buffet in Houma, Louisiana, earlier this month, according to a Daily Mail report.

But Gypsy is pushing back on the dating speculation ... writing in a lengthy social media comment that Nick is a longtime family acquaintance and they've simply been hanging out.

She also defended Nick against scrutiny over his past, accusing critics of harassing a private citizen and insisting the person she knows today is a loyal, caring friend.

The speculation comes less than two months after Ken, the father of Gypsy's daughter, was found dead in Louisiana on October 1, his 34th birthday.

As TMZ previously reported ... Ken's death was ruled an accidental overdose, with the coroner determining he died from polysubstance drug toxicity. Fentanyl was also found in his system.

Gypsy and Ken had been experiencing relationship troubles before his death, though sources previously told TMZ they hadn't officially called it quits.