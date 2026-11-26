Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Teammate Rips Him Over 'Despicable' Mike McCarthy Rant 97.1 The Ticket

Aaron Rodgers is catching heat from one of his former Green Bay Packers teammates ... with T.J. Lang ripping the quarterback for publicly dragging Mike McCarthy through the mud.

The former NFL offensive lineman unloaded on Rodgers Wednesday on Detroit's 97.1 The Ticket ... calling the QB's comments "despicable" and accusing him of having a "victim mentality."

Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

Lang called out Rodgers for previously criticizing former teammates and coaches for airing their dirty laundry publicly ... only to turn around and do the same thing.

Rodgers went scorched earth on McCarthy Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," accusing the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach of falling asleep during meetings and even mistakenly referring to the Steelers as the Packers.

Rodgers was released by the Steelers Wednesday following the explosive interview.

Lang says he's still close with McCarthy and spoke to him Monday night ... but hasn't spoken to Rodgers in about 5 years and can't remember the last time the QB returned one of his texts.

He also claims other former teammates share his feelings about Rodgers.