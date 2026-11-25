Play video content Video: Steelers' Mike McCarthy Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike McCarthy is firing back after Aaron Rodgers torched him over his alleged behavior behind the scenes ... revealing the 4-time MVP gave him an ultimatum that ultimately led to his benching and release from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, McCarthy said Rodgers made demands that went beyond his responsibilities as a QB ... and while he wouldn't reveal exactly what Rodgers wanted, he confirmed the decision to bench him was his.

Play video content Video: Rodgers Leaves Steelers After Bench Drama, Rips Into McCarthy The Pat McAfee Show/ESPN

McCarthy also addressed Rodgers' explosive claims that he'd been sleeping through meetings and even mistakenly shouted "1, 2, 3, Packers" during Sunday's loss to the Eagles ... acknowledging an embarrassing moment in Philadelphia while suggesting the two have different versions of what happened.

Play video content Video: Mike McCarthy Asked About Allegedly Falling Asleep During Meeting Pittsburgh Steelers

And despite Rodgers claiming McCarthy still holds a grudge over his firing in Green Bay, the coach flatly denied it ... insisting that's not true.

McCarthy also pushed back on the suggestion he's lost the locker room, saying he met with team leaders Wednesday and remains confident he can lead Pittsburgh to victory.

As we reported ... Rodgers unloaded on McCarthy during "The Pat McAfee Show," questioning his well-being, accusing him of missing meetings and declaring he wouldn't return to Pittsburgh.

McCarthy also confirmed Rodgers has since been released ... adding that Steelers ownership fully supports his decision.