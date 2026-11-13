Aaron Rodgers Poses With Brother Jordan After Years-Long Family Feud

Aaron Rodgers and his little brother Jordan Rodgers are making up for lost time ... posing together with huge smiles after spending nearly a decade estranged from each other!

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a photo on Instagram Friday showing him with his arm around Jordan at Acrisure Stadium ... where his younger brother was working as a college football analyst for ESPN.

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"Great to see little bro @jrodgers11 in his element tonight," Aaron captioned the shot, adding ... "Really proud of how hard he’s worked to get to where he is now 👊🏻"

The brotherly love is a big deal considering their years-long family feud ... which first made headlines in 2016 when Jordan revealed on "The Bachelorette" that he and Aaron weren't close.

As we reported ... Aaron has been rebuilding his family relationships this year, reconnecting with his parents, Ed and Darla, and older brother Luke after years of tension.

TMZ obtained video of Aaron spending time with his parents at a high school Hall of Fame ceremony in California, back in April ... showing the family had begun patching things up behind the scenes.

Play video content Video: Aaron Rodgers Seen Happy With Parents Months Before Instagram News @Wyatt_Acker250

In September, Aaron revealed he'd also reconciled with Jordan, opening up about their difficult conversations during an appearance on teammate Cam Heyward's podcast.