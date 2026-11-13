DJ Khaled Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss After Hitting 300 Pounds

DJ Khaled is dropping more than just hit records these days ... the music mogul has shed nearly 100 pounds, and he's giving Wegovy some of the credit for his jaw-dropping transformation!

The "All I Do Is Win" singer revealed to PEOPLE he was pushing 300 pounds before getting serious about his health ... and it took a frightening moment onstage to realize something needed to change.

Khaled says he was performing in October 2025 when he dropped to his knees to give thanks ... but struggled to get back up. To make matters worse, several friends noticed he was breathing heavily and expressed concern about his health.

The 50-year-old says he was already working out and trying to eat better, but needed some extra help ... so he turned to the weight-loss drug Wegovy after consulting his doctor.

Khaled says he's now weighing in between 200 and 212 pounds, down from roughly 295 to 300. He credits the medication with helping him shed 75 pounds over the past year.

But Khaled isn't just letting the injections do the heavy lifting ... he's also hitting the golf course up to six times a week, walking all 18 holes instead of cruising around in a cart and racking up more than 10K steps a day.

The Grammy winner says he's feeling healthier and has more energy ... and he's now hoping to get down to 200 pounds.