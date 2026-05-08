DJ Khaled Endorses Fellow Rapper Uncle Luke For Congress, on Video

Play video content Video: DJ Khaled Backs Uncle Luke’s Congressional Run ExclusiveAccess.net

DJ Khaled's backing a fellow hip hop star's candidacy for national office ... encouraging fans to vote Uncle Luke for Congress.

The multihyphenate DJ spoke in support of the former 2 Live Crew leader during an event at Brooklyn Chophouse in Miami on Thursday ... telling the assembled audience no one loves Miami or Broward County more than unc.

Khaled says he will always show up to back Luke, who is running to rep Florida's 20th Congressional District ... giving the dude a quick hug at the end of his impassioned speech.

Uncle Luke spoke with a photographer during the event and laid out his platform if he is elected ... promising to bring resources into the community -- specifically with aims to expand the local shipping port and create more jobs. Luke also worries about the immigrant communities being targeted by the Trump administration.

Luke says he already fought a case all the way to the Supreme Court, and he'll protect others' rights just as vigorously. If you don't know ... 2 Live Crew released the album "As Nasty as They Wanna Be" in 1989 -- which was declared legally obscene by a district court in Florida the following year.

Uncle Luke also runs down the laundry list of stars who have become pols ... and basically asks why not him?

In case you're wondering who the incumbent representative for FL-20 is ... there ain't one. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned the post last month -- and is facing federal charges after allegedly laundering COVID relief money to finance her 2022 Congressional run. She faces up to 53 years if convicted.