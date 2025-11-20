Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick Charged With Stealing $5 Million From FEMA

A Florida Congresswoman's been charged with stealing millions of dollars in federal disaster funds -- and using the cash to foot the bill for her last congressional campaign.

According to a DOJ press release, Representative Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, worked on a FEMA-funded COVID-19 vaccination staffing contract through their family healthcare company in 2021.

The DOJ says the company received an overpayment of $5 million in FEMA funds and Cherfilus-McCormick and her brother allegedly laundered the cash ... which was used for candidate contributions to her 2021 campaign. She won a special campaign to replace late Representative Alcee Hastings in 2022 with 72 percent of the vote.

The Justice Department said Cherfilus-McCormick and another defendant allegedly funneled cash to various friends and family members who, in turn, donated the money to her campaign. The Congresswoman and her 2021 tax preparer were also charged with conspiring to file a false federal tax return.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi described the use of disaster relief funds for personal gain as a "particularly selfish, cynical crime."

Cherfilus-McCormick's legal team released a statement saying they'll keep fighting to restore the Representative's "good name."