DJ Khaled Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss

DJ Khaled is spinning fewer plates of grub these days ... because the famed music producer has dropped some serious weight ... and he's proudly showing off his transformation.

Khaled stepped out Thursday night in New York City for the MCM x DJ Khaled We The Best launch party ... and he looked stylish as ever and shockingly trim.

Play video content Video: Fit Check With DJ Khaled

The "Wild Thoughts" hitmaker has been working to drop those pounds since the beginning of the year ... back in February he said he was shedding weight by golfing and increasing his daily step count to 15,000.

Looks like it's paying off.

Khaled said at the time, "I'm about to show up to greatness ... and once you show up, you gotta put in that work. It's 10-15,000 steps a day, just like I said. I've been doing 15-20 a day, but as long as you get to 10-15, you're starting off your day incredibly. And everything after that is a bonus. Remember that!"