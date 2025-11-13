DJ Khaled Pledges Jamaican Relief Support With Vybz Kartel, Bounty Killer, DJ Jabba

Play video content TMZ.com

DJ Khaled has released several reggae/dancehall bangers and hates to see Jamaica in ruins following Hurricane Melissa -- now he's springing his We The Best Foundation into action!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Khaled outside Chelsea Television Studios on Thursday and he had nothing but positive affirmations for the Jamaican survivors and first responders.

Khaled tells us he's working closely with the foundations of fellow collaborators and superstars Vybz Kartel and Bounty Killer to deliver aid to local citizens.

The Diamond-selling DJ is also sending a cargo plane in collaboration with DJ Jabba and his manager, Joey Buttafuoco ... they takin' over!!!

The Hurricane Melissa death toll stands at 45 in Jamaica -- with another 15 people still missing -- but celebs are piling in with aid ... Sean Paul has been in the country from the start and Maxi Priest just helped launch a GoFundMe with The Bob and Rita Marley Foundation Relief Fund.

A source close to the situation tells us 21 Savage just joined the GoFundMe effort with the Marley Fund as well!!!