Hurricane Melissa Rips Roof Off Hospital, Causes Devastation in Jamaica

The massive storm is causing roads to flood -- in some areas, flash flooding pushed water high enough to engulf a car -- and major power outages across the country are occurring ... with CNN reporting nearly 250,000 are impacted.

The roof of a section of the Savanna La Mar Hospital has been peeled off by strong winds from Hurricane Melissa. A section of the roof of the Black River Hospital has also been destroyed. Images of devastation are emerging from western Jamaica. pic.twitter.com/Qet7Rf7Tfy

In harrowing videos shared by local radio news station Nationwide90FM ... Melissa's winds were so furious, reaching 185 MPH ... they ripped a portion of the roof off Savanna La Mar Hospital. Another hospital was also damaged, per the station.

Just before Melissa made landfall ... the National Hurricane Center issued a stark warning to Jamaicans ... "To protect yourself from wind, the best thing you can do is put as many walls as possible between you and the outside. An interior room without windows, ideally one where you can also avoid falling trees, is the safest place you can be in a building. You can cover yourself with a mattress and wear a helmet for added protection."