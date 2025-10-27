Hurrican Melissa Eye On Video As Category 5 Storm Approaches Jamaica

Play video content 53 WRS

A monster storm is barreling towards Jamaica ... and dramatic video from a hurricane hunter shows the eye of Hurricane Melissa ... and it looks like it's going to be a big one.

Check out this clip from the inside of Melissa ... meteorologist Jeremy DeHart shared it on social media today and he says it's from a Teal 74 mission into the heart of the storm.

The video shows walls of clouds forming a cylinder as the plane flies through the eye ... and DeHart says, "As clear of an eye as you will see in the Atlantic basin."

Melissa has 175 MPH winds, but it's calm inside the eye ... and you can even see clear blue skies above the clouds.

Jamaica is bracing for impact -- the storm is expected to hit Tuesday morning -- and evacuations are underway.