Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Maxi Priest Backing Sean Paul's Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts in Jamaica

Maxi Priest Sending A Plane Of Supplies To Jamaica ... To Rebuild Hurricane Melissa Damage!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sean Paul Maxi Priest Hurricane Melissa damage, Jamaican flag getty comp
Getty Composite

Hurricane Melissa has left chunks of Jamaica ravaged -- and reggae titan Maxi Priest is supporting his bredren Sean Paul in rebuilding their country!!!

Maxi's team tells TMZ Hip Hop that he's in the process of launching a GoFundMe with his new label partner, Intercept Music, to assist in the humanitarian efforts.

103025_sean_paul_update_kal
GIVE TO THE PEOPLE THAT NEED IT
Instagram/@duttypaul

In the meantime, Maxi is encouraging donations to Food For The Poor Jamaica, where Sean Paul has already pledged to match up to $100K.

Residents of Cuba and Jamaica Prepare For Hurricane Melissa
Launch Gallery
Hurricane Melissa Launch Gallery
Getty

Maxi is also working closely with the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana to generate even more fundraising, in addition to assisting Tropical Sun grocers -- the UK's largest distributor of African and Caribbean products -- in sending canned goods and rice to Jamaica.

They're taking the message primetime, too. On Thursday, Maxi and Faizal Khan, the Chairman of BritCham Guyana, will spearhead a networking segment of the BritCham Guyana Business Forum & Networking Event at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge in London, to boost the donations and hurricane awareness.

103025 sean paul ka2l.jpg
DEVASTATING DAMAGE
Instagram/@duttypaul

Their bond just got stronger ... Maxi and Sean recently released their "Feel So Alive" duet through Intercept Music.

Related articles