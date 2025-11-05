Maxi Priest Backing Sean Paul's Hurricane Melissa Relief Efforts in Jamaica
Hurricane Melissa has left chunks of Jamaica ravaged -- and reggae titan Maxi Priest is supporting his bredren Sean Paul in rebuilding their country!!!
Maxi's team tells TMZ Hip Hop that he's in the process of launching a GoFundMe with his new label partner, Intercept Music, to assist in the humanitarian efforts.
In the meantime, Maxi is encouraging donations to Food For The Poor Jamaica, where Sean Paul has already pledged to match up to $100K.
Maxi is also working closely with the British Chamber of Commerce Guyana to generate even more fundraising, in addition to assisting Tropical Sun grocers -- the UK's largest distributor of African and Caribbean products -- in sending canned goods and rice to Jamaica.
They're taking the message primetime, too. On Thursday, Maxi and Faizal Khan, the Chairman of BritCham Guyana, will spearhead a networking segment of the BritCham Guyana Business Forum & Networking Event at Chelsea Football Club’s Stamford Bridge in London, to boost the donations and hurricane awareness.
Their bond just got stronger ... Maxi and Sean recently released their "Feel So Alive" duet through Intercept Music.