Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hurricane Melissa Destroys Jamaican Airport Roof & Interior, Video Shows

Hurricane Melissa Jamaican Airport Roof Ripped to Shreds

By TMZ Staff
Published
102925_jamaican_airport_kal
HORRIFIC AFTERMATH

Hurricane Melissa ripped through Jamaica Tuesday, leaving death and devastation in its wake.

In new video showing the catastrophic damage, you can see the roof of Sangster International Airport completely caved in ... water still pouring into the terminal, flooding the space where families once gathered to board their flights.

hurricane melissa jamaica getty 2
Getty

Nicknamed "The Storm of the Century," Melissa has more than earned the moniker, pushing winds up to 185 MPH. Officials have declared the entire island nation a disaster area as the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Sangster International Airport jamaica getty 1
Getty

The country's two main international airports -- Sangster in Montego Bay and Norman Manley International in Kingston -- have reportedly closed until the storm passes.

Residents of Cuba and Jamaica Prepare For Hurricane Melissa
Launch Gallery
Hurricane Melissa Launch Gallery
Getty

According to The Independent, 7 people have died so far in the Caribbean -- 3 in Jamaica, 3 in Haiti, and 1 in the Dominican Republic.

Melissa was making landfall in Cuba Wednesday morning.

Related articles