Hurricane Melissa Destroys Jamaican Airport Roof & Interior, Video Shows

Hurricane Melissa ripped through Jamaica Tuesday, leaving death and devastation in its wake.

In new video showing the catastrophic damage, you can see the roof of Sangster International Airport completely caved in ... water still pouring into the terminal, flooding the space where families once gathered to board their flights.

Nicknamed "The Storm of the Century," Melissa has more than earned the moniker, pushing winds up to 185 MPH. Officials have declared the entire island nation a disaster area as the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

The country's two main international airports -- Sangster in Montego Bay and Norman Manley International in Kingston -- have reportedly closed until the storm passes.

According to The Independent, 7 people have died so far in the Caribbean -- 3 in Jamaica, 3 in Haiti, and 1 in the Dominican Republic.